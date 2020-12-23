Train derails near Mabton; second Washington derailment in 2 days

A different BNSF train derailed in Custer, Wash. on Tuesday.

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

1 p.m. UPDATE: The train derailed when a semi-truck hauling a piece of farm equipment hit the train, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MABTON, Wash. — A train derailed Tuesday morning in Yakima County, leaving a jumbled pile of train cars on, off and across the tracks.

The derailment happened near SR 22 and Phillips Road, east of Mabton. Phillips Road is closed along SR 22 for the time being.

The BNSF train was traveling from Yakima County toward Benton County when for as-yet unknown reasons three engines and several cars went off the tracks.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office tells KAPP-KVEW there were no serious injuries reported and no hazardous materials spilled.

This is the second train derailment within approximately 24 hours. A crude oil train derailed Tuesday in Custer, Washington, prompting evacuations for everyone within three-quarters of a mile of the crash and resulting oil spill and fire.

Federal authorities are now investigating that fiery derailment in Whatcom County. It happened near where two people were arrested last month, accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force says it has seen dozens of such cases on BNSF tracks recently. A message claiming responsibility was posted on an anarchist website earlier this year. Details in the link above.