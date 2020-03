Train smashes into pickup truck on railroad tracks near Finley

FINLEY, Wash. — A train smashed into a pickup truck on the railroad tracks at Hover Park near Finley on Wednesday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say no one was injured. They are telling drivers to only dross the tracks at authorized crossings.

“Your life, others lives, and your property aren’t worth the shortcut,” deputies said.

Hover Park is located along the Columbia River just southeast of Finley.

