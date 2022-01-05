TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Klippert speaks on using taxpayer dollars to fund trip to election fraud symposium

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Documents show three Republican lawmakers from Washington, including Rep. Brad Klippert of Kennewick, used taxpayer dollars to attend MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s election fraud symposium in South Dakota in August.

KAPP-KVEW’s Ellie Nakamoto-White spoke with Rep. Klippert today to find out his thoughts on using that money to go to the event.

This interview has been edited for clarity purposes only.

Ellie Nakamoto-White: Why did you attend the Mike Lindell three-day symposium in August?

Brad Klippert: So I went to a cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on a fact-finding mission. My understanding was that the cyber symposium was concerning the 2020 election process and possible fraudulent activity that took place in that election process. They thought that some of the means that were used were through cyber means through the Internet. And so I thought it was important to me as an elected official to go there and gather the facts that they were offering to help prevent such activities, fraudulent activity from happening in the future.

And with that, do you believe that the 2020 election was stolen?

BK: Oh, I, from all the evidence that I have been able to acquire in my research in this fact-finding mission is that President Trump would have won in a landslide victory had this fraudulent activity not taken place across our nation.

So your primary goal, as the attendee of the symposium was to…

BK: Find out what is the truth. I am seeking the truth in this matter. Those who elect me to office expect that I would work for them, that I would be truthful and honest. And when they cast a vote, they want their vote to count and they want to know that their election process is secure in their best interest so that their vote is not overwritten, or overrun by some fraudulent activity by some illegal force out there.

So you believe that it was important for you to go as a representative of the constituents that are here in the Tri-Cities?

BK: Yes, because I am elected to the office. One of my jobs, I believe, is to protect the integrity of our election process. If it is not secure at this time, we’ve got to take the measures necessary to ensure that our election process is secure in the future.

Do you believe that our current voting systems are vulnerable?

BK: Absolutely, positively, yes.

Why is that?

BK: Well, you know, one of the things that they talked about in that cybersecurity symposium is that with smart technology, I mean, nowadays, you can look at a security camera attached to the doorbell of your house, from your telephone when you’re across the nation or across the world, and things like that. Your internet can be hacked into by people who know how to do that. And with those insecurities, yeah, I believe that our election process at this time is insecure, can be hacked into, and we must take preventative measures. Number one, we need to know the truth about what actually happened in the 2020 elections. That’s why I fully support a full forensic audit of all the election processes in all 50 states and why I support making our election process more secure tomorrow than it was yesterday or in the 2020 elections.

I know that you sponsored bills in the 2020 legislative session, seeking to basically change our election system. With a new legislative session happening, what is next for you when it comes to this?

BK: One of the things I have out there is a bill that would say that all ballots in the future to protect against this information that I have acquired through my study would be hand-counted. No longer counted by machines that can be hacked into by a hacker, whether national or international. And so that if every ballot was hand-counted with observers from the two majority parties represented in the elections, then hopefully we would have a much more secure election in the future than we have now. Because counting the ballots by machine, all that provides for us is convenience and speed. I personally would be willing to wait for the election results to make sure that they are truthful, honest and that we’re getting a secure election process rather than speed with vulnerable machines that can be hacked into, and puts having fraudulent information put on them instead of the truth.

Are you referring to all elections? County elections, national elections?

BK: The first thing we need to attack is our presidential and our nationwide elections. Yes, ma’am.

Are you able to confirm that each house member is allotted around $9,000 for yearly travel?

BK: I was asked that question by another member of the press, and I have to apologize to you. I have three jobs and I’m unable to keep up with all of that information, so I have people who actually work for me, and I trust them for that information. Before I took this trip, I sought pre-approval and received pre-approval before I took it, so it wasn’t something that I did on my own in an unethical matter. I sought pre-approval by Washington State House of Representatives leadership prior to taking the trip and got approval for it.

Why do you think that attending the symposium was an appropriate use of taxpayer money?

BK: Because the citizens, the taxpayers, the voters of Washington State, deserve to know the truth. They deserve to know what actually the truthful matter of what actually happened in the 2020 elections. And that’s why I went there, as a fact-finder, as a seeker for truth, and facts and evidence supporting that. So that’s why I felt, and so did those who pre-approved the trip, that there was legislative intent, good legislative intent in that trip because I’m seeking the truth of the 2020 elections for the citizens of Washington State so they would know the truth. Because that’s what I think every citizen in Washington State, no matter what side you are on this matter, you should be able to know the truth.

After attending the symposium, do you find that you did get the facts that you were looking for?

BK: I got extremely valuable information. I took pages and pages of notes. I’m very, very glad that I went. I was much more informed when I left that symposium than I was when I arrived and I’m not a cyber expert. The information they shared with us was very insightful, having done research been done by people from all over the United States, people who are experts in their field. So I feel that it was a very, very valuable trip and I gained a lot of information that I used to draft legislation to make our elections more secure in the future than they are today.

Thank you so much, Representative Klippert. Is there anything else that you would like to add?

BK: Yes! Please tell anyone who would be reading this interview that Representative Klippert said that you do a great job, and I’m very thankful for the great job that you do and so should they be thankful.

