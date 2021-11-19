TRAVEL ADVISORY: Wet weather throughout Washington and Oregon Friday morning

Give yourself extra time on the morning commute! Soggy weather will impact travel conditions throughout the early morning hours.

by Briana Bermensolo

Soggy weather is impacting the Friday morning commute across the Mid-Columbia.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a low pressure system moving across the region, bringing rain and mountain snow for early Friday morning travelers.

Precipitation is expected to continue throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Drying conditions will take place from west to east later today.

Give yourself extra time as you head out the door early this morning! It's a soggy start for the early Friday morning drive. #wawx #orwx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/mHHApojFTf — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) November 19, 2021

More light snow is expected over the mountain passes of the Blues and the Cascades.

FRIDAY MORNING SNOW LEVELS:

Cascades: 2, 500 to 3,000 feet

The Blues: 5,000-6,000 feet

Elsewhere, in the Yakima Valley, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton, expect plain rain throughout the morning.

UPDATE at 8:30 p.m. on 11/18: Drivers are stuck throughout Snoqualmie Pass as WSDOT crews work to clear numerous collisions from the roadway. Further details from Snoqualmie Pass’ Twitter account say that I-90 remains closed in both directions from mileposts 34 to 106.

This closure extends from Ellensburg to North Bend and is currently impacting traffic in both directions.

WSDOT says that travelers must expect delays in their trips with more snow on the horizon. Another update from transportation officials is expected to arrive via social media around midnight.

UPDATE at 6:40 p.m. on 11/18: Snoqualmie Pass conditions grow increasingly dangerous, forcing the eastbound lane of I-90 to close near milepost 47 at the summit.

