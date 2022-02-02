UPDATE: I-84 is back open this morning after 150+ mile stretch shutdown last night

9:30 A.M. UPDATE — I-84 is now fully open after partial closures this morning.

PENDLETON, OR– After re-opening overnight, portions of I-84 are closed again due to winter weather over the Blues.

Late day snow and ice caused treacherous driving conditions for Tuesday evening mountain pass travel.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials reports multiple collisions and slides forced the closure of the major interstate.

West Bound Lanes are closed Wednesday morning between Baker City and Ontario. Additional mountain passes in Northeast Oregon are currently closed due to winter weather, including US-395 at Battle Mountain and OR-245 at the John North of Intersection with John Day Highway US-26.

Heavy snowfall is expected to return to the mountain passes tonight. 4-8″ of new snow will be possible, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight through Thursday morning.