TRAVEL ALERT: New mountain snow on the way for Washington, Oregon
The Cascades and the Blues will pick up 4-10 inches of new snow overnight Monday through Tuesday evening.
Mountain snow is on the way! Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Cascades and the Blues in both Washington and Oregon for Tuesday.
Light rain will impact Tri-Cities and Yakima overnight Monday through early Tuesday morning. Travel over the Cascades could be slow as snow begins overnight. Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass will see a period of heavy snow Tuesday morning as 4-8 inches accumulate. 6-10 inches possible over the Blues.
Roads will begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday for better holiday travel conditions. Thanksgiving Day may bring a few shower back to the forecast across the Mid-Columbia.
