Travel Alert: Rock slide causes delays on US 2 in Chelan County

by Amanda Mason

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — WSP posted on Twitter Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. that a rock slide on US 2 in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth will be closed briefly. WSP said crews need to blast the rock to clear it.

Trooper John Bryant said on Twitter, “Consider delaying your travel or using a different route if you were planning on using US2 in Chelan County.”

KAPP-KVEW’s Weather Team said snow and showers have loosened up the ground over major mountain passes over the past couple of days.

WSP recommends checking your travel conditions before you head out the door. Click Here: Traffic Conditions – WSP (wa.gov).

A rock slide on US 2 in Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth will require a brief road closure this morning so our crew can blast the rock and clear it. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/aMKvM2emLs — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 22, 2022

