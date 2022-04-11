UPDATE: WSP Troopers are observing a jack-knifed semi-truck on U.S. 97 through Satus Pass that is blocking traffic on Monday morning. WSP Trooper Chris Thorson suggests that the roadway will be closed until Noon at least. He noted that the accident occurred near milepost 53 of the highway, bringing traffic to a halt.

The following story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

PROSSER, Wash. — With this unusual winter weather in Spring for April 11th, there are already several unexpected closures and concerning traffic conditions.

Washington Department Of Transportation East reported several closures and crashes on their Twitter account.

I-82 near Prosser: Semi crash blocking the eastbound lanes.

SR 241 between Mabton and Prosser is closed due to poor visibility.

SR 221 between Prosser at Paterson remains closed.

US 97 southbound only, south of Toppenish, is blocked due to a collision.

Before you hit the road check your travel conditions on WSDOT: click here for real time traffic updates.

