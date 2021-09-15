Travel clinic offers free vaccinations in Pasco

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Medical Teams International is running free vaccination clinics around Pasco this week.

The first clinic is Tuesday, Sept. 14, running until 7 p.m. at the Old Boys and Girls Club, 333 Court Street.

“Our team is coming from western Washington to help serve this community,” says Ellen Broyles, a clinic manager for Medical Teams International. “[We] help get vaccinations done over here for anybody that wants them. We serve the migrant farms, local community, churches, clubs, anywhere.”

The clinic is offering Pfizer vaccinations, both first and second doses. Anyone 12 and older can get a vaccination, although 12- to 18-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent.

“It’s really a good thing to get, to keep everybody protected from COVID,” Broyles says. “To keep the community safe, to help get people back to living, back to school, get back to work.”

Walk-ins are welcome. The clinic is being held at 333 Court Street in Pasco until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Another clinic is being held Wednesday at the Jubilee Foundation, 3525 East 8th Street in Pasco, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

