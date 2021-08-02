Tree branch smashes down near car in Ellensburg, luckily not damaged

by Neil Fischer

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — One car owner in Ellensburg had luck on their side Saturday as a massive tree branch fell, crashing right next to their car.

The Ellensburg Police Department was called to the 300 block of E 3rd Ave. for a traffic hazard.

When officers arrived, they found the fallen tree branch right beside the car.

The police department posted photos on Facebook, saying “miracle on 3rd Ave!”

Police say the branch did not damage the car or the building it fell near.

