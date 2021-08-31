KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick woman is claiming to have received a letter from the local Costco threatening to revoke her membership unless she complies with the statewide mask mandate.

She said she went shopping on Tuesday, one day after Governor Jay Inslee reinstated the mandate. Then, she received the letter on Thursday.

“The envelope was addressed to me specifically by hand (not computer-generated). I was wearing a mask, all be it, under my nose. Not a single employee said a word to me and the check-out gal was very friendly,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I support privately owned businesses and defend their rights to enforce their own policies. At the same time, I felt this was an overreach considering no one even offered a “warning” while I was shopping.”

The letter stated that “until the mask mandate is lifted, all members and their guests need to adhere to this policy. Due to your failure to not wear your mask properly, your Costco membership account is being reviewed to be canceled.”

It continued by adding, “we do not want to cancel it, but if you are not willing to follow our mask policy, it will be revoked and your shopping privileges will be canceled.”

The letter also said “our membership rules, which are available on our website, state that ‘membership may be terminated at Costco’s discretion.'”

Dustin Petersen, a concerned father of three, said he was “stunned” by the lack of transparency.

“They have a right as a business to do that but I also have a right as a consumer to say that’s not right,” Petersen said. “I’m not even really mad about their policy per se but I wish there would be more transparency because people are just confused now, it’s all online, these letters are going out and they’re kind of just vague. People need to know what their policy is. Are they going to have their membership canceled or not?”

Signs at the entrance and exit of Costco show the proper ways to wear a mask — completely covering the nose and mouth area and securing the straps behind the ears and head — and state that “all members, guests, and employees must wear face coverings effective 8/23/21. Members and guests without face coverings will not be permitted inside the warehouse.”

This does not, however, apply to children under the age of five.

Signs inside the building read, “in accordance with current CDC guidelines, Costco strongly recommends that all members and guests wear face masks inside our locations.”

“They’re sending the letters out without talking to people first so that just rubs me the wrong way as a customer. If a business is going to treat someone like that and they’re just going to come out and cancel someone without first telling them, hey, this is our policy? Or just ask them, hey, can you please wear your mask properly?” Petersen said. “If they continue to do this we will cancel our membership.”

Petersen added he and his wife have been members for the past five years.

“Every time I’m in Costco now do I have to watch all three of my kids at the same time to make sure they’re not pulling their masks down? And then if they do that, am I going to lose my membership?” Petersen said. “As a parent that’s going to be hard for me to police.”

KAPP/KVEW reached out to the general manager for the Kennewick location to confirm the legitimacy of the letter and received this statement before being told to reach out to their legal counsel:

“We have been instructed to forward any inquiries to our office. We will not be able to do any interviews.”

KAPP/KVEW also reached out to Costco’s corporate offices but was told we would hear a response back in 48 hours.

For a list of the full membership rules, click here.

RELATED:

City of Richland re-instates mask mandate, social distancing recommendations