Tri-Citians host first-come, first-serve item giveaway for the holidays

Dozens of people came to the Ray Poland and Sons parking lot in Kennewick for a free giveaway Saturday morning.

Frankie Mora, the main organizer of the event, said he spent weeks gathering donated items like clothes, shoes, books, appliances, and furniture.

Mora said although the event started at 11 a.m., people were showing up hours before.

“It just shows that you know, with what’s going on in the world right now, it’s a bad spot for everybody,” Mora said. “To some people what we’re doing here might be their only Christmas presents.”

He added that he couldn’t unload the truck and trailer fast enough to keep up with the demand.

“We couldn’t get the stuff out of our truck and trailer in enough time where people were wanting it which is good that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Mora said.

Mora said that he was thankful for the local support, especially after a tough year for everybody.

“For us to come together as a community it shows how hard hit this community’s been,” Mora said.

12-year-old Lilly Brigham said she was inspired to donate two of her stuffed animals to children.

“Well because I realized some kids didn’t have that much toys,” Brigham said.

10-year-old Abigail Rojas agreed, adding that donating makes her feel like she’s doing a good deed for the community.

“It just makes other people warm and it makes their Christmas and it makes their year and it’s just so easy you should do it,” Rojas said. “I really think you should because everybody has something to give.”

Mora said he will be donating the rest of the items and that he hopes to inspire others this holiday season.

