Tri-Citians plan to protest death of George Floyd at John Dam Plaza

David Mann by David Mann

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local man is organizing a peaceful protest at John Dam Plaza on Saturday in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jaime Torres created a Facebook event page encouraging people to join him in protesting the death of Floyd at the hands of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“The whole world watched while this poor man begged for his life and stated over and over that he couldn’t breathe. Generations of pain have boiled over onto the streets. protesters demanding Justice for the murder of George Floyd are being treated completely different than the MAGA protesters in Michigan 2 weeks ago. I’M PISSED, ARE YOU?” the event page says.

Torres said he is protesting to demand justice for Floyd’s murder and denounce systematic racism in the United States as a whole.

“Especially in this area, for me, I’ve experienced a lot of racial injustices myself . . . I feel it’s important for people to be made aware this is happening in every community, not just in certain places,” Torres said in interview with KAPP-KVEW.

Torres is inviting the community to bring signs and make their voices heard.

“Honestly, I just hope people start caring more when these things happen. It just feels like there’s always a small group of people who are infuriated, and everybody else is just too busy or just don’t care,” Torres said.

He said because of the pandemic, he will be using chalk to put markers on the sidewalk to promote social distancing. He is also encouraging attendees to wear face coverings.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on May 30.

Comments

comments