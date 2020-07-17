Tri-Cities: 121 coronavirus cases reported Friday; no additional deaths

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 121 new coronavirus cases Friday — 47 in Benton County and 74 in Franklin County. There were no additional deaths to report.

The death toll is at 129. There have been 96 deaths in Benton County and 33 in Franklin County.

The total case count for the Tri-Cities region is at 5,372.

In Benton County, 2,725 people have tested positive out 15,721.

In Franklin County, 2647 people have tested positive out of 9,542.

As of Friday afternoon, 68 residents are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.

The number of recoveries is not being reported.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Visit the health district’s website to learn more.

Comments

comments