Tri-Cities: 130 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Wednesday announced 130 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-Cities region.

Benton County reported 78 new cases, bringing its case count to 3,385. Its coronavirus death toll rose to 100 after one more resident, a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, died of complications from the disease.

About 17% of Benton County residents who’ve been tested for the coronavirus have tested positive.

Franklin County reported 52 new cases, bringing its case count to 3,174. With no new fatalities reported, its death toll remained at 39.

About 25% of Franklin County residents who’ve been tested for the coronavirus have tested positive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 60 people are hospitalized in the region because of the coronavirus.

