Tri-Cities’ 14-day case rate is declining, but remains higher than the previous peak

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Coming off the highest peak of COVID-19 transmission through the entire pandemic, the Tri-Cities region added more than 500 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. Case rates were so high that these additions come as the region’s 14-day case rate displays a downward trend in local transmission.

All information has been drawn from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s (BFHD) Case Count Dashboard and Facebook update (here).

With a 14-day bi-county case rate of 962.11, Benton and Franklin counties are displaying a decline in the 14-day case rate. However, this remains higher than the 14-day case rate for any other point in the pandemic—beating the former peak of 934.67 cases over 14 days on December 11, 2020.

This means that coronavirus transmission remains dangerously high coming off a week in which 22 more community members died from the deadly virus.

Public health officials logged 513 new coronavirus cases across the bi-county region on Monday. This was a three-day update including cases from Saturday, Sept. 25 to today—Sept. 27. Of this sum, 327 cases were recorded in Benton County and 186 cases were reported in Franklin County.

To date, there have been 26,823 cases in Benton County and 17,642 cases in Franklin County for a total of 44,465 coronavirus cases logged in the bi-county region that encompasses the Tri-Cities.

Additionally, there are 90 community members suffering from COVID-19 complications in Tri-Cities area hospitals as of Monday. They account for 21.6% of the area’s total hospital population, which stands at 416 patients as of Monday.

