Tri-Cities: 29 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths reported so far this week

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Tuesday announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area. There have been no related deaths announced since last Friday.

There has been a total of 1,538 cases for the region — 889 in Benton County and 649 in Franklin County.

The regional death toll is at 78, with 61 fatalities in Benton and 17 in Franklin. Seventy-five of those who died had underlying health issues.

Thirty-seven residents were hospitalized with the viral disease Tuesday afternoon.

At least 206 healthcare workers, 201 senior home residents and 130 senior home staff have been infected.

