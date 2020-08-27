Tri-Cities: 33 new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Thursday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities region.

There were no additional deaths.

Benton County had 22 new cases, bringing its total case count to 4,059. The county’s death toll is at 111.

Franklin County had 11 new cases, brining its total to 3,874. Its death toll is at 45.

There are 34 area residents in the hospital with COVID-19.

At least 479 longterm care home residents and staff have tested positive.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

