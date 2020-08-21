Tri-Cities: 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Friday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 18 in Benton County, 29 in Franklin County.

There were no additional deaths.

The total case count for Benton County is at 3,950; the death toll is at 111.

In Franklin County, the total case count is at 3,804; the death toll is at 43.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Here are the 10 cities in the region with the most cases:

Pasco – 3,308 Kennewick – 2,319 Richland – 815 Prosser – 815 Connell – 368 West Richland – 199 Benton City – 142 Mesa – 90 Eltopia – 50 Plymouth – 16

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.