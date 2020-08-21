Tri-Cities: 47 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Friday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area — 18 in Benton County, 29 in Franklin County.
There were no additional deaths.
The total case count for Benton County is at 3,950; the death toll is at 111.
In Franklin County, the total case count is at 3,804; the death toll is at 43.
Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
Here are the 10 cities in the region with the most cases:
- Pasco – 3,308
- Kennewick – 2,319
- Richland – 815
- Prosser – 815
- Connell – 368
- West Richland – 199
- Benton City – 142
- Mesa – 90
- Eltopia – 50
- Plymouth – 16
For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.