Tri-Cities: 59 cases, three deaths Wednesday as total case count hits 7,000

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials announced 59 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday.

Benton County reported 43 new cases and two more residents died of complications from the disease, a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s. There have been 3,612 cases and 104 related deaths in Benton County.

Franklin County reported only 16 new cases. One more resident, a man who was over 100 years old, died of complications from the disease. There have been 3,391 cases and 40 related deaths in Franklin County.

On Wednesday afternoon, 38 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area

Altogether, there have been 7,003 cases and 144 deaths since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Benton and Franklin counties are in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

