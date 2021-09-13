Tri-Cities: 668 new COVID cases, high case rate

by Matt Van Slyke

COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents in Benton and Franklin counties. (Benton-Franklin Health District)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities area tallied 668 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days, one of the highest-ever local three-day counts, the Benton-Franklin Health District reports.

Benton County’s 434 new cases pushed the county to another milestone: 25,000 COVID-19 cases documented since the pandemic began.

Franklin County’s 234 new cases, also reported Monday, increased its case total to 16,602.

Combined, the counties recorded 668 new cases and 41,602 total cases.

Annie Goodwin, spokesperson for the Benton-Franklin Health District, says the 668 figure is very high, ranking near the top just below a three-day total of 676 last December, the 639 cases documented during a three-day period in August, and the four-day 2021 Labor Day Weekend total of 815 cases.

Around one in four tests (24.93%) at the CBC West testing site proved positive, BFHD reports.

The COVID-19 case rate for the combined counties is over 1,000 cases (1,005) per 100,000 residents for the second time since March of 2020.

“We’re hoping the community responds and we can get these numbers down a bit,” said Goodwin. “It’s scary to see the deaths and hospitalizations.”

Data show 127 of 399 patients have COVID-19, taking up 31.8% of all licensed beds at the two counties’ hospitals: Lourdes Health in Pasco, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Kennewick’s Trios Health Southridge Hospital and Prosser Memorial Hospital.

The most recent counting of COVID-19-related deaths, updated last Friday, was 402 community members lost in Benton and Franklin counties.

