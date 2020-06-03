Tri-Cities’ 70th annual Art in the Park canceled

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Tri-Cities’ 70th annual Art in the Park has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event normally draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of attendees to Howard Amon Park in late July.

This year’s Art in the Park was scheduled for July 24-25, but because of health concerns amid the pandemic, organizers said they have made the “very difficult decision”to cancel the event.

The announcement comes just two days after the Tri-City Water Follies Association announced that its annual weekend-long hydroplane racing event was postponed. Water Follies was scheduled to take place on the same weekend as Art in the Park.

Emma Barnes, administrator for Gallery at the Park in Richland, said the event is the gallery’s largest fundraiser. She said it provides critical income that keeps the gallery running year after year.

The gallery won’t be able to open until phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan. Those who wish make a contribution to support the gallery can visit GalleryAtThePark.org.

