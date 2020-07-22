Tri-Cities: 72 coronavirus cases, two deaths announced Wednesday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Heath District announced 72 coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday.

Benton County had 35 new cases for a total of 2,983.

Both residents who recently passed away were Benton County residents — a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, neither of which had underlying health conditions. The county’s death toll rose to 98.

Franklin County had 37 new cases for a total of 2,882. Its death toll stayed at 36.

Altogether, there has been a total of 5,865 cases in Benton and Franklin counties since mid-March. Of them, 416 cases are linked to long-term care homes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 60 infected residents are hospitalized.

Benton and Franklin counties are in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the health district’s website.

