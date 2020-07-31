Tri-Cities: 74 new coronavirus cases announced Friday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The health district announced 74 new coronavirus cases in the Tri-CIties area Friday.

Benton County had 35 new cases for a total of 3,466. Its death toll is at 100.

Franklin County had 38 new cases for a total of 3,249. Its death toll is at 39.

There were no additional deaths to report for a second day in a row.

As of late Friday morning, 59 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities and Prosser.

462 longterm care home residents and staff have tested positive.

Benton and Franklin counties are in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Comments

comments