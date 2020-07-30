Tri-Cities: 82 new COVID cases, no deaths reported Thursday

David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton-Franklin Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in the Tri-Cities region. There were no additional deaths.

Benton County had 46 new cases, bringing its total case count to 3,431. Its death toll is at 100.

Franklin County had 36 new cases, bringing its total case count to 3,210. Its death toll is at 39.

Almost 17% of all COVID-19 tests in Benton County have comeback positive. That figure is about 25% for Franklin County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 64 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the Tri-Cities area.

Benton and Franklin counties are in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

This week, the Kennewick and Richland school boards announced they would begin classes remotely in September because of consistently high coronavirus activity in the area.

