Tri-Cities Airport adds new airline, flights to Reno-Tahoe

PASCO, Wash. — The airport serving the Tri-Cities is about to get a new set of weekly nonstop flights to a famed West Coast vacation destination.

ExpressJet Airlines announced it would launch three new flights each week from Tri-Cities Airport to Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The 95-minute flights with ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! will run each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday starting October 24.

The flights will depart Tri-Cities at 4:25 p.m. and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 6 p.m. Returning flights will depart at 2:05 p.m. and arrive at 3:40 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide another nonstop destination for the Tri-Cities community to explore,” Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft said in a statement. “The Reno-Tahoe area provides year-round entertainment—from casinos to camping, breweries to bike trails—and we appreciate aha! providing a convenient connection between our two regions.”

The folks behind the flights say this option will eliminate time-consuming connections at hub airports or a long drive (10+ hours from Pasco to Reno or Tahoe).

“With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and casino resorts in the region coming soon, we’re giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation,” said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s aha! business unit.

All aha! flights will be aboard 50 seat Embraer ERJ-145 jets (no middle seats); special introductory fares are $49 each way (if bought 21 days ahead and by November 15).

The new airline brand, announced Wednesday, is also starting Reno-Tahoe flights at a number of other Western regional airports days after launching in Pasco.

Ontario/Los Angeles, CA – starts November 4

Bakersfield, CA – starts October 25

Medford/Ashland, OR – starts October 31

Eugene/Springfield, CA – starts November 1

Redmond/Bend, OR – starts November 5

Eureka/Arcata, CA – starts November 9

Fresno, CA – starts November 10

