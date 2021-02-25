Tri-Cities Airport decorated with historical art installments

Image Credit: Tri-Cities Airport/American Institute of Architects

PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been decorated with numerous art and history installations curated by local museums and historians of South Central Washington. Each installment is meant to display a visual history of the Tri-Cities region.

Each of the 2021 installments was curated by a team from the Airport Art Committee. Three organizations were selected to help educate the Tri-Cities community on the history of their cities: The Pacific Northwest Aviation Museum, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum and the American Institute of Architects’ local chapter.

Every organization got its own wall in the airport. Displays will be up through the duration of 2021. The Director of Tri-Cities Airport, Buck Taft, is excited about this opportunity to educate travelers about the rich history of the region.

“From artwork to archival imagery, this year’s art displays at the airport are sure to capture your attention,” Taft said. “These insights into our region’s history help our passengers learn more about our community, and the three organizations do an excellent job of telling new angles of the Tri-Cities story.”

The Pacific Northwest Aviation Museum used this as an opportunity to share the rich history of aviation in the Tri-Cities region. Officials from the museum chose to display several panels and photographs of Pasco’s aviation history.

The Franklin County Historical Society and Museum celebrated the Connell, Mesa, Eltopia, Kahlotus, Basin City, and Pioneer Snake River landings.

Meanwhile, the American Institute of Architects’ Central Washington division’s installment is called “A Celebration of Architecture in Central Washington and Oregon.” It takes a look at noteworthy architecture in the Tri-Cities region. Each of the buildings displayed was designed by local architects.

