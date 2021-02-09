Tri-Cities Airport to offer direct flights to San Diego starting in May

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Getting from the Tri-Cities to a warm beach is going to get a little easier this year.

According to Allegiant Air, the airline will begin offering non-stop flights between the Tri-Cities Airport and the San Diego Airport starting on May 28.

They are also trying to entice travelers by temporarily offering $59 one-way fares on the new routes. To claim the offer, flights must be purchased by Wednesday.

“San Diego offers a lot to visitors who are looking for outdoor recreational opportunities, from strolling on the beach to sailing or fishing in the Pacific Ocean,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.

“We’re delighted to connect Tri-Cities residents with the warm weather, outdoor activities, and theme parks that make San Diego America’s Finest City,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “We also look forward to welcoming San Diegans into our award-winning wine region, parks, and waterways.”

The new flights will operate twice a week.

Tickets for San Diego flights starting in May are already on sale.

