Tri-Cities Airport enforces federal mask mandate

Photo Credit: KAPP-KVEW An exterior view of the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) located in Pasco, Washington.

PASCO, Wash. — In response to an Executive Order from President Joe Biden, the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) will enforce a recently-introduced federal mask mandate starting on February 1.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) now requires that all individuals — Whether it be passengers, operators, or visitors — At indoor transportation hubs must wear masks.

Small children under the age of 2 and those who meet conditions set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the only people exempt from the mandate.

Face coverings/masks were made required by the airport in June 2020. Any passenger traveling through PSC without a mask may ask for one free of charge from airport staff or representatives of their airline carrier.

Though a mask requirement has been in effect at the Tri-Cities airport since mid-way through last year, the penalties are much harsher on a federal level. The federal security directive by the TSA is available here.

The largest airport in Southeastern Washington, PSC runs flights from Delta, Alaska, United and Allegiant Airlines. It’s the third-largest air carrier airport in the state.

