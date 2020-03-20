Tri-Cities Airport ramping up cleaning efforts; passenger numbers decreasing amid COVID-19 concerns

PASCO, Wash. — About 1,000 passengers come through the Tri-Cities Airport every day. However, that’s been cut in half since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parking lot is usually packed, but it’s been nearly empty. Last year, the airport saw nearly 37,000 passengers in March. They expect a significant drop this month.

“It’s not quite a ghost town because people are flying in and out, but it’s not nearly as busy as we were,” said airport director, Buck Taft. “Our scheduling is holding steady, but I do anticipate it to be greatly reduced.”

Though not as many passengers are coming through, the cleaning crew is still hard at work. The bathrooms going through a deep cleaning with a special machine every night.

“The ports or airport’s ports maintenance guys are doing that floor cleaning, so we’re kind of double-teaming the cleaning duties,” Taft said.

Cleaning crews are also focusing on surfaces touched often.

TSA is also making some changes to security. According to their website, if you have a driver’s license that expired on March 1, 2020 and can’t renew it, TSA will still accept it as a form of ID.

Additionally, they’re allowing passengers to bring a 12-ounce container of hand sanitizer through security. It’ll need to be scanned separately.

