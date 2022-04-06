Tri-Cities Airport received accreditation for pandemic-era cleaning and safety practices

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — For its quick response and active thinking, the team at Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has received GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation: A sign of respect from the worldwide cleaning industry’s only commission that focuses on outbreak prevention, response, and recovery for major facilities.

According to a release from the Tri-Cities Airport staff, PSC was required to demonstrate its compliance with 20 different health and safety protocols. These range from internal strategies, implementation of personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency preparedness measures, and cleanliness standards.

By earning this vote of confidence from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (a division of the International Sanitary Supply Association), Tri-Cities Airport proved its ability to adapt in the case of outbreaks and pandemics, which are spread across the country and globe by airplane travelers.

This validation was meaningful for Tri-Cities Airport Director Buck Taft and his team after putting their all toward maintaining the best cleaning and safety practices throughout the pandemic.

“Earning this accreditation shows that the staff at PSC is taking all of the necessary actions for cleaning and disinfecting our facilities as well as helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” Taft said. “Keeping our airport clean and safe for our travelers and employees continues to be our top priority as air travel resumes across the country.”

Federal guidelines require air travelers to wear masks and social distancing recommendations were implemented. However, the PSC team went above and beyond with frequent cleaning measures at high-touch areas, adding hand sanitizing stations, and even adding an autonomous cleaning robot.

Airport leaders believe this accreditation shows that the safety of travelers is of the utmost importance to their team.

