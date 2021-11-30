Tri-Cities animal rescues feel effects of shelter issues

by Madeleine Hagen

BENTON CITY, Wash. – It’s quiet at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco as it’s cleaned for the animals and employees.

But at the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, they’ve never been busier.

“My team is stressed to the max,” Trish Trickit, the Executive Director said.

Trickit explained they were already nearing capacity when they took in dogs from the Tri-Cities animal shelter in early November. She said many of them were sick and required extra care.

“We are getting five to ten intake requests daily that we’re turning down. We are so overwhelmed, we don’t have enough fosters we can’t get them adopted fast enough,” she said.

Trickit and her team would love to have more foster families, but training takes time and resources that are already stretched thin.

“For me to stop everything and orient everyone is a huge catch 22,” she said.

Unfortunately, there are few options for the dogs Trickit’s team has to turn away.

“It’s sad because a lot of people will dump their dog, euthanize their dog, give it away on Facebook,” she explained.

At the Benton Franklin Humane Society which serves the Tri-Cities, Autumn White said they’re working through a puzzle of paperwork and software as they run their original facility and reopen the animal shelter in Pasco.

“So, in addition to acquiring the 260 animals we did not acquire additional staff. We’re just asking the public to please be patient with us and that we’ll get to you as soon as we can. It was a big feat but something that we can accomplish,” White, the Executive Director said.

Like the Pit Bull Pen, the Humane Society has dozens of sick animals that need care. Both women said the best way to help is monetary donations, or signing up to be a volunteer.

BFHS is also hiring, you can find the details on their website.

