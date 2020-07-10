Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has many furry friends available for adoption

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — National Kitten Day is celebrated on July 10, and the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter has their hallways full of cats and kittens ready to be adopted.

“Our adoption hallways are full right now, so we rely on our community to come in and adopt,” said director of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, Deb Sporcich.

It’s #NationalKittenDay and I’m at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter! There has only been a few adopted today, but they are open tomorrow if you’re looking to add a member to your family. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/Jjoc3qGsNx — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) July 10, 2020

Sporcich said that days like Friday that bring attention to the animals tends to create a spark with adoption.

“On National Adoption days we’ve done really good,” said Sporcich.

The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday and is located at 1312 S. 18 Ave. in Pasco.

For more information you can visit their website at tri-citiesanimalshelter.com.

