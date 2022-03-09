KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Antique Show is returning to the Southridge Events Center on March 11 – 12, 2022, partnering with the Three Rivers Carousel Foundation.

Event organizers said the event will include 30,000 square feet filled with antique dealers around the Northwest offering collectibles, vintage jewelry, oak furniture, books, stamps, pottery, glass, re-purposed treasures, and garden and home décor.

According to the flyer, parking is free, and tickets are $5 for those 13 years and older and are good for both days.

Tri-Cities Antique Show

March 11, 2022 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

March 12, 2022 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5, Kids 12 and under are free.

