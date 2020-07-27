Tri-Cities area: 226 new cases of COVID-19, one death over the weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 226 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the Tri-Cities area over the weekend.

In Benton County, 129 residents tested positive, bringing its total to 3,207:

Saturday — 60 cases

Sunday — 31 cases

Monday morning — 38 cases

In Franklin County, 97 residents tested positive, bringing its total to 3,050:

Saturday — 45 cases

Sunday — 32 cases

Monday morning — 20 cases

Benton County’s death toll rose to 99 after a resident in her 70s with underlying health issues died of complications from the virus. Franklin County’s death toll remained at 38.

As of Monday afternoon, 61 people living in the Tri-Cities area are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The combined total number of cases for both counties is 6,257. The combined death toll is at 137.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 web page.

