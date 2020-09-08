Tri-Cities averages fewer than 17 virus cases per day in past four days; no new deaths

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities region averaged fewer than 17 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the past four days. There were no deaths to report.

From Saturday, Sept. 5 to Tuesday, Sept. 3, Benton County had a total of 33 new cases and Franklin County had 34 new cases, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

There were multiple days that both Benton and Franklin counties each reported a single-digit increase in new cases.

Benton County – total of 4,233 cases, 112 deaths

Sept. 5: 10 cases

Sept. 6: 5 cases

Sept. 7: 6 cases

Sept. 8: 12 cases

Franklin County – total of 4,041 cases, 47 deaths

Sept. 5: 16 cases

Sept. 6: 9 cases

Sept. 7: 3 cases

Sept. 8: 6 cases

Benton and Franklin counties remain in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan.

