Tri-Cities band entertains seniors during COVID-19 isolation

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local band is going above and beyond for a group of seniors going through a hard time.

On Thursday at Brookdale Meadow Springs Senior Living in Richland, residents looked through their window and some even came outside (while practicing #SocialDistancing) as The Firesides played music in the parking lot. Their performance — a sign that compassion is contagious.

“Sometimes we don’t play songs, we play memories,” said Ron Meyer and Bruce Ginther, the musical duo.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the facility is not allowing any visitors. Brookdale has also suspended all sponsored and planned group outings.

The manager of the facility Jacque Reichert said, “It absolutely means the world to us. Just to bring that engagement to our residents who you know have been a little restless.”

Because of the nice weather, recent performances for the residents have taken place outside.

While KAPP-KVEW was recording the performance, a loved one was spotted outside of a building. She was visiting her dad through a window screen.

“Come see him every day, and it was initially really hard to not be able to go in, but then I, when I thought it through, I was like, I think this is absolutely the safest place for dad,” said Darlene Mahon.

The band has been performing in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years. Ron and Bruce plan to play for other local senior living facilities in the near future.