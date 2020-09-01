Tri-Cities barber donates free school supplies, haircuts to local families

Barbershop owner gives back

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

A local barber is giving back to families in the Tri-Cities by offering free school supplies and haircuts to children.

Jonny ‘Blade’ Ortiz owns two barbershops in the Tri-Cities area. His first location, The Barber Life Studio, is located in downtown Kennewick. His second location is on Gage Boulevard in Richland. Ortiz consistently gives back to kids in the area. He holds a summer camp for kids to learn barber skills, sponsors a reading program for children and gives away his equipment to younger people interested in barbering.

“Some families have 3 or 4 kids and can’t afford to get all of the supplies they need,” Ortiz said, “So they can come here and get what they need.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Ortiz gathered three large boxes of school supplies at his Richland location. Children can get pencils, pens, folders, paper, scissors and almost anything else they need to go back to class. His staff is also offering free back-to-school haircuts on Wednesday from 4 pm to 7 pm at both locations. They are also offering free haircuts on Wednesday, September 9 during the same window of time.

“I don’t want to look back in 10, 20 years and realize I could have done this,” Ortiz said, “Why not do it now?”

Ortiz said he is always looking for a way to give back to others. Whether he is giving free haircuts to people who are homeless, teaching younger people how to barber or just making sure someone he knows gets a good meal, he wants to give everything he has to help the people in his community.