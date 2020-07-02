Tri-Cities BLM group to protest ‘white washed narrative’ of Fourth of July

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled for July 4, Independence Day, at the Hapo Community Stage in Richland.

The protest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 800 Jadwin Ave.

In a Facebook event page, organizers said the protest is being held due to popular demand from BLM supporters.

“Being that this a historical day to celebrate a false idea of American Independence we feel it is necessary exercise our freedom to take a stand in solidarity with one another as a movement,” the event page says. “We celebrate the idea of real Independence for all Americans Junteenth June 19, 1865 and not the white washed narrative of July 4, 1776.”

Organizers say they recognize the power of BLM’s united voices as a direct threat to those in society that “resist the defacing of symbols deeply rooted in racial inequality.”

“We are visible. We will not tolerate being threatened. We will stand tall with our ‘little signs’ against racism and declare until black lives matter we can’t celebrate the reality that freedom is designated to a select few,” the event page says.

Hundreds of people have responded to the event saying they’re attending or are interested.

