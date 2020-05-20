Tri-Cities bookstore closing its doors after 46 years

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy of The Bookworm

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Bookworm is closing its doors after 46 years of business in the Tri-Cities.

“Due to the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to close The Bookworm and retire from the business,” the store said in a Facebook post. “Our last day of business will be July 31, 2020. We will be selling everything in the store at discounted pricing. We are selling all of our book cases as well.”

The post said customers will be allowed to come in and shop by appointment only starting May 25. Face masks will be required to enter the premises.

The store has been having phone trouble, so people who get a message before July 31 that says the store’s phone is being disconnected is asked to keep trying until they get through.

The store will no longer be placing any special orders. Anyone who has pre-ordered a book with the store will be refunded if the release date is after the closure date.

In addition, the store will no longer be accepting trade-ins for store credit, even if the books came from it.

“It was has been our sincere pleasure to offer excellent customer service to our loyal customers and we hope we were successful in this endeavor. It has been our joy to serve this community for the last 46 years and our customers will be greatly missed,” the Facebook post said.

Comments

comments