Tri-Cities hits 108 degrees, breaking heat record

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities just broke a heat record.

Extremely high temperatures were expected for Thursday, July 30, and just before 4 p.m., they reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s the hottest day on record for July 30 in the Tri-Cities. The previous record of 107 degrees Farenheit was set back in 2014.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the triple-digits on Friday before dropping down to the 90s this weekend.

An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service will be in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

