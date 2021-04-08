Tri-Cities Cancer Center will open a community garden to aid patients

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Next Thursday, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center will host a groundbreaking event for its newest initiative: The Cancer Crushing Community Garden.

According to the center’s Director of Marketing and Business Development, Ken Gamboa, the event will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 15. While the event is being held outside, officials from the cancer center say that it will be a fully masked and socially distanced event to be absolutely safe.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is following research from the American Community Garden Association and MD Anderson Cancer Center that says community gardens bring a great deal of value to cancer patients.

At this garden, officials intend to grow a variety of food that’s going to be used in the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s Cancer Crushing Cuisine cooking classes. Those classes, which are ongoing throughout the year, teach individuals how to make healthy and beneficial meals meant to combat cancer and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Using fresh produce grown locally in the garden, Cancer Crushing Cuisine cooking classes are taught by esteemed chefs. By helping people learn to create cancer-fighting meals, which combine plenty of nutrients to combat disease, the Cancer Center is helping to build a healthier Tri-Cities.

Many of these meals made using fresh food from the Cancer Crushing Community Garden will be distributed to cancer patients in need through the Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s ‘Dine IN’ program.

This community garden is being built on the Tri-Cities Cancer Center campus in the Wellness Center’s parking lot.

