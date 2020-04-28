Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation launches fund to support ‘healthcare heroes’
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation has launched a new fund to help care for the cancer center’s staff.
The Cancer Crushing Healthcare Heroes Fund will help support employees that are continuing to do their lifesaving work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every $25 can make a difference in supporting those fighting cancer on the front lines in our community,” said Ken Gamboa, director of marketing and business development for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, in a video posted on Facebook.
The first $7,500 in donations will be matched by the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. The employee care fund will be used for meal support, self-care packages, pick-me-ups, tokens of appreciation and at-home support for quarantined staff.
