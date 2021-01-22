Tri-Cities Cancer Center hosts virtual cooking lessons

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Cancer Center announced that it’ll host virtual, online cooking classes in 2021. They’re beginning with a four-part meal prep class beginning in February that will teach participants about the properties of each ingredient and how they interact with the body.

These sessions will be taught by Chef Kyle Thornhill who represents Tsunami Catering of the Tri-Cities. The Napa Valley-native has a longstanding culinary history and most recently served as an Executive Chef for Mills College before managing catering for the Oakland Raiders.

Beyond the basics, these cooking lessons are meant to educate people about what they’re cooking and the proper techniques to craft the perfect meal. These classes will take place every other Wednesday starting on February 3 and ending on March 17.

Four main courses will be prepared during the series of lessons starting with Roasted Chicken with a Seasonal Couscous. Next is Turkey Patties with a Spinach Orzo with Pine Nuts and Feta, followed by Lemony Chicken with Capers and Kalamata Olives with Mashed Cinnamon Butternut Squash before finishing with a Grilled Portabella with Mediterranean Lentil Salad.

Individual classes cost $60 each, but access to the four-part series costs $200. These prices include the One Bite at a Time Cookbook an apron an insulated freezer gag and the main ingredients to prepare meals.

For more information on this program, follow this link or call the Tri-Cities Cancer Center at (509) 737- 3440.

