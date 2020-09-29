Tri-Cities Cancer Center prepares for Cancer Crushing Challenge

It's time to lace up your running shoes for a great cause

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Maybe you haven’t been consistent with working out during the pandemic, but a local cancer center is encouraging everyone to lace up their shoes for a good cause.

Earlier this year, board members and employees with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center planned on hosting the Cancer Crushing Challenge formerly known as Run for Ribbons. Runners or walkers would band together to support the center’s mission.

“We started putting our heads together and then COVID hit,” Board Member Monte Drake said.

So, like most of us, they adapted. Jones and his team turned the challenge into a virtual event. Anyone can run or walk one mile, a 5-K or 10-K by registering at their website.

Oncologist Guy Jones explained the importance of the cancer center.

“It was based on the idea that we could have a high quality community cancer care here in the Tri-Cities and allow a lot of our patients to not go out of town for a lot of the care they need and the support they need throughout their cancer journey.”

Jones said in one way or another, we’ve all been touched by the devastation of cancer, which is a good reason to support the cause.

“I had a father-in-law who I was very close to pass with mesothelioma and my mother about three years ago now passed away with pancreatic cancer, so it’s yeah, something very near and dear to my heart,” Monte said.

It’s a healthy way to support the cancer center. If you’re not a runner, organizers said feel free to walk and make sure to submit your time, after registering. On October 10th, ‘swag bags’ can be picked up at the center.

Jones said, the center would not be able to continue without support like community events.

“We’ve just seen it blossom and grow since every since, with so much community support.”

