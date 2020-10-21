Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s virtual event raises over $20,000

Carissa Lehmkuhl
Posted:
Updated:
by Carissa Lehmkuhl
Tri-Cities Cancer Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Despite going virtual, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center was able to raise over $20,000 in this year’s Cancer Crushing Challenge.

Over 245 people participated in either a 1-mile, 5k or 10k walk/run during the the first week of October. Earlier this year, board members and employees with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center had started planning the Cancer Crushing Challenge – formerly known as Run for Ribbons. However, when the pandemic hit they had to pivot and go virtual.

In a post on Facebook, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center thanked those who participated as well as their sponsors.

Thank you to over 245 participants for taking steps and completing the Cancer Crushing Challenge Virtual event. Their…

Posted by Tri-Cities Cancer Center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020