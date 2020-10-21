Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s virtual event raises over $20,000

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Despite going virtual, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center was able to raise over $20,000 in this year’s Cancer Crushing Challenge.

Over 245 people participated in either a 1-mile, 5k or 10k walk/run during the the first week of October. Earlier this year, board members and employees with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center had started planning the Cancer Crushing Challenge – formerly known as Run for Ribbons. However, when the pandemic hit they had to pivot and go virtual.

In a post on Facebook, the Tri-Cities Cancer Center thanked those who participated as well as their sponsors.