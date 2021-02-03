Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation hosts drive-up Valentine’s Day event

Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — Still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner? The Tri-Cities Cancer Foundation has a solution that will also help fund a great cause.

From now until Feb. 10th, for $100 dollars, you can get a three-course meal for two, a bottle of wine and two cancer center beanies.

Elizabeth McLaughlin, the foundation’s executive director, said the money will help support the foundation and its local patients.

“We use it to make sure our patients have everything they need during cancer treatment as well as to provide free cancer screenings to our community and to provide our prevention efforts,” McLaughlin said.

The dinner includes Strawberry Pecan Salad with Ginger Carrot Dressing and your choice for entrée for two: Spicy Kung Pao Chicken with Cashews and Brown Rice or Fresh Cod with Red Coconut Curry, Cauliflower Rice and Grilled Zucchini or Vegan Buddha Bowl with Peanut Sauce and Avocado Dressing. The dessert is Chocolate Pots De Crème with Flaked Sea Salt.

You can pick up your meal in their drive-thru “lover’s lane” on Feb. 14th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Register for the event here.

