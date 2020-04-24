Tri-Cities: Celebrate your 2020 graduate with a custom yard sign

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities print shop is staying open and staying committed to the community through the coronavirus pandemic. With schools closed for the year, they have a new project to focus on.

“We have a son who’s a high school teacher, and his favorite year was his senior year, especially the last half,” said Westin Mick, owner of Minuteman Press in Kennewick along with his wife, Janet. “He was telling me how bummed he is for his students.”

The Micks decided to pool their resources to help those seniors still feel recognized, despite missing out on some traditional events or ceremonies. They’re now selling customized yard signs and window clings plus free delivery. And they’re in high demand.

“I want to say we’ve sold about 700 signs,”said Janet Mick. “And it’s only been two or three weeks.”

Yard signs are available for $20 and window clings are $30. 25% of the proceeds go back to the student’s school. Between that donation and paying the taxes and other fees, the Micks said they are pretty much breaking even.

“It’s a way of giving back to the community and keeping us busy at the same time,” said Westin. “Most of the printing that we do is for events, and all the events are cancelled.”

They offer the signs with custom logos and colors for multiple high schools around the Tri-Cities area. They also can do signs for Columbia Basin College seniors and kindergartners who were supposed to graduate this year.

Orders can be made on their website. The Micks said if a customer doesn’t see their school offered, they can still create a sign with the school colors.

The Micks also launched a new website on Friday intended to help local businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Businesses that are still open can fill out the form found here and submit their company’s special deals or supportive message for free advertising to the community.

