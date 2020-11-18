Tri-Cities chefs team up to cook free Thanksgiving meals for community

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Thanksgiving, Chef Chris Nokes and other local chefs, will take a break from cooking his daring dishes like the ‘Turducken Slammer’ and ‘Parisian Patty Melt’ to give back to those in need for the annual Chefsgiving.

“This is a lot more needed this year, there’s a lot more people who could just use a hot, really well prepared meal on Thanksgiving,” Chef Nokes said.

Nokes, the Owner of Hot Mess Burgers and Fries said Chefsgiving started two years ago as a way for the chefs to focus on one thing.

“To just not worry about what the sales look like at the end of the day, just see the people enjoying our food,” he said.

Despite COVID-19 hardships, and restrictions, the chefs are determined to open up a drive-through this year. Usually, people can come into Red Mountain Kitchen to eat but this year, they’re working with Historic Downtown Kennewick to create a drive through.

“Obviously there’s not a table this year but, we’re not gonna turn anybody away until we run out of food,” Nokes explained.

The even is open to anyone who needs a hot meal on Thanksgiving, from 11 AM to 2 PM. This year, they cannot have outside volunteers but the chefs hope to give back even after the event is over.

“After the event on Thanksgiving, whatever is not used in terms of money or food, we just send to any area food bank that needs it,” Chef Nokes said.

Nokes said the pandemic has affected what products he can get and when, but, he was already operating out of Red Mountain Kitchen for take out only.

Like others, Nokes couldn’t have stayed open throughout the pandemic without the support of the community.

“Without the community we still wouldn’t be here. This is just our little chance to give back to the community that’s helped us make it through such a rough year too,” he said.

The chefs still need several items to make Chefsgiving happen; visit their website to learn more.

