Tri-Cities churches looking ahead to Easter Sunday get creative

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Drive-in services. Communion to-go. Facebook Live sermons.

Churches around the country are having to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are now just days away from one of the biggest holidays on the Christian calendar – Easter.

“It’s an unprecedented time,” said Josh Pasma, pastor of Crossview Community Church in Kennewick.

Ahead of Easter Sunday, Crossview is offering communion “kits” for people to pick up curbside at their building, located at 540 N Colorado St. Their 10 a.m. Sunday service will be live-streamed online. They’re also going to have staff members drive up to the homes of church members, get a wave and smile on camera, and play those greetings for other members watching online, allowing them to see a familiar face.

“Even though we’re remotely worshiping we want to stay connected,” said Pasma.

He compared this period to hard times of isolation experienced in the Bible, like Noah on the ark or the Israelites in the wilderness.

“You think about all of that and how difficult that was, and yet God was with them through it all,” said Pasma. “And with Easter coming, we all want the doors of quarantine to open and life to go back to normal, but we have to look to the tomb and the stone being rolled away, and that is the ultimate hope that we look forward to.”

Below is a list of a few other local churches offering Easter Sunday services:

Columbia Community Church (C3)

9 a.m. & 10 a.m. services available online and on the radio

Bethel Church

8:30 a.m. service available online and on the radio

10:30 a.m. service available online

Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities

6 a.m. sunrise service available online

8 a.m. & 11 a.m. services available online

HOPE Tri-Cities

10 a.m. & 5 p.m. services available online

